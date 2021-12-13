Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up approximately 1.3% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in MetLife by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in MetLife by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $60.39. 172,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975,091. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.