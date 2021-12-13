Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,520 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $78,438,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,686,000 after purchasing an additional 489,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,727,000 after buying an additional 369,226 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,874,000 after buying an additional 290,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,246. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $96.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In related news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Craigie sold 245,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $22,913,304.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,976 shares of company stock worth $50,879,157 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

