Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,659 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,174,000 after buying an additional 1,050,929 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,275,000 after acquiring an additional 794,796 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,675,000 after acquiring an additional 783,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,399,000 after acquiring an additional 775,155 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.00. The company had a trading volume of 899,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,368,340. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.94. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $70.67 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

