Solstein Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,318 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. SEA comprises approximately 1.0% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 520.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $918,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,772 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at $639,249,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,177,550,000 after acquiring an additional 998,983 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of SEA by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $327,493,000 after acquiring an additional 796,591 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,215,261 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $608,311,000 after acquiring an additional 568,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.50. 82,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,830,579. The company’s 50-day moving average is $319.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $126.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 1.35. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $178.80 and a 1 year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 55.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.80.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

