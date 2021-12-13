Executive Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 66.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Alley Co LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 48,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,453,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth about $211,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.29. 8,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,028. The company has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 175.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

