Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 223,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,038,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 202,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 49,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.30. The stock had a trading volume of 18,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,766. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $77.76 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.