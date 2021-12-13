Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 296,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $48,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,361,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,291,034,000 after buying an additional 31,245 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,859,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $750,386,000 after buying an additional 130,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,575,000 after buying an additional 445,591 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after buying an additional 611,659 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,109,000 after buying an additional 50,326 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $1,458,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 19,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.17, for a total value of $3,905,514.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,353 shares of company stock valued at $32,850,550. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,907. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.12 and a 1-year high of $204.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

