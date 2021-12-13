1,828 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Alethea Capital Management LLC

Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 0.6% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $345.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $345.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $95.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 51.68%.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

