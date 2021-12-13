Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Invests $816,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after buying an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,871 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,541,000 after acquiring an additional 639,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,457,000 after acquiring an additional 66,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,027,000 after acquiring an additional 324,815 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $433.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.11 and a fifty-two week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

