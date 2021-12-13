Washington Trust Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Washington Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.59.

Shares of CSX opened at $36.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.59. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $37.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

