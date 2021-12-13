Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is First Business Financial Services Inc.’s Largest Position

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 23.8% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $207,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $239.53 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $188.60 and a one year high of $243.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

