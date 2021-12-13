Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $17,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $164.67 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.50 and a 52 week high of $167.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.