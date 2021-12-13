Financial Counselors Inc. Has $24.72 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 120.0% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $239.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $188.60 and a twelve month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

