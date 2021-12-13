Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Cut by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,055 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 2.2% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FB. DZ Bank lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $329.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.37. The company has a market cap of $917.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.52, for a total value of $28,718,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,422,888 shares of company stock worth $482,540,510. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.