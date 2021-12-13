New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 925 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

New Potomac Partners LLC trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,323 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 2.2% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

FB opened at $329.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $917.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $330.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.37. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total transaction of $94,322.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,422,888 shares of company stock valued at $482,540,510 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.