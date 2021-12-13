CCG Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

VTI stock opened at $239.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.61 and a 200 day moving average of $229.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $188.60 and a twelve month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

