Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 6,978 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,656. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.39 and a 200-day moving average of $222.12. The stock has a market cap of $144.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

