Telemus Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,367 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.5% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $42,234,000. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 95,169 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 248,459 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,084,000 after buying an additional 34,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,987 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BTIG Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.59.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,354,738. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $263.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

