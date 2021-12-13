Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Reduces Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 41,800 shares during the period. Hess comprises approximately 1.5% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hess by 14.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Hess by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Hess by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Hess by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HES traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.30. 7,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,344. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.95 and a 200-day moving average of $79.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.65 and a beta of 2.01.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

