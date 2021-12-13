Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Up 10.9%

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s stock price shot up 10.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 3.52 and last traded at 3.47. 48,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,832,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.13.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is 6.29.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Meta Materials news, CEO Georgios Palikaras sold 343,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.20, for a total value of 1,442,431.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan Waldern sold 471,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.05, for a total transaction of 1,909,323.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,206,725 shares of company stock worth $4,877,826 in the last 90 days. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMAT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Meta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Meta Materials by 1,047.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 196,734 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Materials by 1,485.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 153,462 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,264,000. 34.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

