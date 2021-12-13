Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Shares Down 5.6%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.86 and last traded at $12.86. 4,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,112,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $741.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -8.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

