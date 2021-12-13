Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) shares rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.20. Approximately 1,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 273,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 27.62, a current ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences Inc will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Staffan Encrantz acquired 527,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,649,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse Selnick acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $184,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 838,108 shares of company stock valued at $19,270,384.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGHT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $35,800,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $32,070,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $29,144,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $28,324,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $13,547,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.