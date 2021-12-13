ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) were down 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.05 and last traded at $22.05. Approximately 1,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,351,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.95.

Get ChampionX alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 73,336 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 367,241 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 62,166 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.