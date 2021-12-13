Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the November 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ARGGY traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.21. 24,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,815. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.35. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc engages in designing, engineering and manufacturing luxury cars. Its current line-up comprises three core models of the new generation of products: one grand tourer (“”GT””) (DB11), one sports car (Vantage), and one super GT (DBS Superleggera). The company also produces one four-door, four-seat sports coupe (Rapide S), Aston Martin Vulcan and Vanquish Zagato models.

