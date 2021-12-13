AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AACAY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 122,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. AAC Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.05.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $656.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.75 million. AAC Technologies had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that AAC Technologies will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AACAY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AAC Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

