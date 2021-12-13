Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Short Interest Down 99.1% in November

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the November 15th total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AKCCF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $3.22. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,959. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

