Telemus Capital LLC Buys 853 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 54.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

NYSE BWA traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $45.57. 11,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.53. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.