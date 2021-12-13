Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,600 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 36.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 39.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 69.5% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 29.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 133,334 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COF traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.53. 22,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.23. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $89.72 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COF. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.46.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

