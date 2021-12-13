Analysts Expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to Announce $2.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will report earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95. CF Industries reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 482.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $14.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%.

CF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

CF Industries stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.60. 42,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,122. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,295.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,650,950 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

