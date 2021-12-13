Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Purchased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for 2.0% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $18,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RODM. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000.

Shares of RODM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.11. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,493. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.39. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $31.96.

