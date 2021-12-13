Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,074 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 57,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.72.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $74.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.