Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Increased by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,692 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

