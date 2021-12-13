Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $2,960.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,877.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,721.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

