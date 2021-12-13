T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI trimmed its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 2.2% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned approximately 0.05% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $24,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.79.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.02. 9,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,316. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.93. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

