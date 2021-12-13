Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Reduces Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,184 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Xilinx comprises approximately 1.7% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $19,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Xilinx by 78.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 48.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx stock traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.14. 22,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.70.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.27.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.