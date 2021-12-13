Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Acquires 5,456 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned approximately 0.08% of SS&C Technologies worth $14,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 70,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,586,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 130,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 711,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,355,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.55. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.61.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2426 per share. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.67%.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.18.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.