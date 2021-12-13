PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.46.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $188.20 on Monday. PayPal has a one year low of $179.15 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $221.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Amundi purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,752 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,480,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in PayPal by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after purchasing an additional 950,699 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

