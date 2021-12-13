Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 502 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackbaud news, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $238,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $408,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,099 shares of company stock worth $2,007,004 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,176. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7,856.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

