Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to Post $1.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to post earnings of $1.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.63. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings of $1.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total transaction of $719,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $534.36. 25,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,952. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.92 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $310.70 and a twelve month high of $559.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $512.79 and a 200-day moving average of $444.18.

Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

