Analysts Expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Will Post Earnings of $6.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will post $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.67 and the highest is $7.08. Jones Lang LaSalle posted earnings of $5.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year earnings of $16.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $17.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $17.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.55 to $18.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

JLL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

NYSE JLL traded down $8.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,689. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $141.39 and a one year high of $273.19. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.43 and its 200-day moving average is $234.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,622,000 after purchasing an additional 152,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

