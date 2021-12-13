Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Holdings Increased by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up about 3.0% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,775,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 823.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 233,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,443,000 after purchasing an additional 208,475 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

VPU stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.91. 9,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,573. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $152.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.23.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

