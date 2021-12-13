Westside Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,495 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $148,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,145 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $60,430,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $50,135,000. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.97 on Monday, reaching $20.48. 2,681,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,099,984. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

