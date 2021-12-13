Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $12.36 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,855 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $12,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.08. 24,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,495. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $82.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ED. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $74.00.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 509 shares of company stock valued at $37,333. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.