Westside Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,905 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $285,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 677,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $33,925,000 after purchasing an additional 85,588 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,144 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 658,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,491,000 after purchasing an additional 145,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 130,513.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 100,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 100,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 478,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,937,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.88. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.26 and a 1-year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

