Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 838,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 139,731 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.21% of Owl Rock Capital worth $11,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owl Rock Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $147,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.22. 8,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,517. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $269.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.76 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.50%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

