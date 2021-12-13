Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $78,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.38.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $557.12. 73,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $561.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

