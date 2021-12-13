Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $11,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,449,000 after purchasing an additional 141,550 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,091,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,476 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,648,000 after purchasing an additional 143,334 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,492,000 after purchasing an additional 43,321 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,172,000 after purchasing an additional 82,901 shares during the period.

VIS traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,885. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $164.52 and a 1 year high of $208.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.06.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

