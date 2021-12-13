FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) by 461.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,939 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $10,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 103,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 33,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000.

FFEB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,722 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.05.

