AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Citigroup

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price increased by analysts at Citigroup from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.90.
Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $245.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $154.84 and a one year high of $247.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.26.
In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.