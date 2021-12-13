AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Citigroup

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price increased by analysts at Citigroup from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.90.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $245.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $154.84 and a one year high of $247.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.26.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

