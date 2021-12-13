Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 170 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

VO traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.64. 40,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,372. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $201.88 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

